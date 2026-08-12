Cristiano Ronaldo extends condolences to Lionel Messi: Details here
What's the story
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his condolences to rival Lionel Messi after the latter lost his father, Jorge Messi. Jorge, who was instrumental in shaping the legendary footballer's career, passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Rosario, Argentina. He was 68 years old. Ronaldo took to social media to share his support for Messi during this difficult time. "A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo," he wrote under Messi's Instagram post.
Career influence
Pivotal role in shaping Messi's career
Jorge Messi was not just a father but also an agent and business manager for his son.
He played a key role in Lionel's journey to Barcelona in the early 2000s.
Jorge was there throughout Lionel's professional career, which began in 2005 and has seen him win eight Ballon d'Or awards and lead Argentina to its 2022 World Cup title.
Heartfelt farewell
Messi's heartfelt tribute to his late father
In the wake of his father's death, Messi shared an emotional note on social media.
"Pa, I still can't believe you're gone. It's very hard for me to imagine that I'm not going to see you anymore," he wrote.
The Argentine superstar expressed his grief over missing out on moments with his father and how much he wished Jorge could have been there for him during crucial times such as the last World Cup.
Career uncertainty
Messi uncertain about future in football
The death of his father has left Messi in a state of grief and uncertainty about his future in football.
"I don't know how to go on. I was just playing football, and now I have a lot of doubts about whether I'm going to keep doing it for a long time," he wrote.
The emotional note reflected the deep bond between father and son, with Messi promising that Jorge would always be present in his children's upbringing.