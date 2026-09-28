Cristiano Ronaldo remains unused substitute in Portugal's win over Norway
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo remained an unused substitute as Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 in Oslo. This was the first time in nearly two decades that the legendary footballer did not feature in a competitive international match for his country. The last time this had happened was during Euro 2008 when Portugal lost to Switzerland.
Post-match reaction
Ronaldo heads down the tunnel after final whistle
After the final whistle, Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel while his teammates stayed back to applaud their 500 traveling supporters at Ullevaal Stadium.
Portugal's head coach Jorge Jesus had kept the 41-year-old captain on the bench throughout.
He later revealed that he hadn't noticed Ronaldo leaving early and planned to have a private discussion about his responsibilities in future matches.
Tactical choice
Jesus opens up on Ronaldo's absence
Jesus praised Portugal's defensive organization and tactical execution, explaining that the flow of the game didn't warrant a striker like Ronaldo.
He stressed that his decision doesn't mean a reduced role for the footballer.
Despite this, Jesus said he still sees Ronaldo as a top option to start in their next home match against Denmark in the Nations League.
Match highlights
Portugal top UEFA Nations League Group A
Despite Ronaldo's absence, Portugal managed to secure a win over Norway with goals from Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos.
The victory comes after their earlier win against Wales in the ongoing UEFA Nations League campaign.
With this, they have moved to the top of Group A.