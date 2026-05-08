Crystal Palace eye Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola as Oliver Glasner replacement

Crystal Palace are said to be eyeing Andoni Iraola, the current manager of Bournemouth, as their top choice for the managerial position. The move comes after Oliver Glasner's decision to leave Selhurst Park this month. Under Glasner's management, Palace reached their first-ever European final. As per BBC Sport, multiple sources have indicated that Iraola is Palace's preferred option to take over from Glasner at Crystal Palace.

Candidate list Crystal Palace considering several other managers as well Apart from Iraola, Crystal Palace are also considering several other managers. These include Frank Lampard of Coventry, Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank, ex-Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche, Marco Silva of Fulham and Pierre Sage from Lens. The club is said to be in advanced talks to find a successor for Glasner.

Managerial pursuit Iraola was linked with Crystal Palace job in January Crystal Palace's interest in Iraola was first reported by BBC Sport in January. Despite being linked with the Athletic Bilbao job, German coach Edin Terzic was appointed their manager this week. Now, Palace is said to be making concrete moves to convince Iraola to stay in the Premier League next season. Sources indicate that he is aware of their interest and isn't ruling out a move yet.

Advertisement

Career prospects Iraola open to staying in Premier League Having announced his departure from Bournemouth, Iraola is open to staying in the Premier League. He would have been interested in the Newcastle United job but Eddie Howe is likely to stay at St James's Park next season. Chelsea are another possible destination for Iraola as they look for a replacement for Liam Rosenior, who was sacked last month.

Advertisement

Managerial confidence Crystal Palace want new manager in place soon Crystal Palace are confident that they can attract a top-class manager even if their attempts to land Iraola fall through. The club is also aware of the need to have a new manager in place as soon as possible, so he can be involved in the summer recruitment operation. The prospect of leading Palace into next season's UEFA Europa League could be an enticing factor for potential candidates.