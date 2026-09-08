Contracted SA players to miss remainder of County Championship: Details
What's the story
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has called back its centrally-contracted players for the start of their summer season. The move has left several clubs without key overseas signings for the remaining fixtures of the County Championship. Players like David Bedingham (Durham), Simon Harmer (Essex), and Kyle Verreynne (Nottinghamshire) will miss the last three rounds due to this decision by CSA.
Schedule clash
Mitch Hay to replace Verreynne at Nottinghamshire
The CSA's decision comes just ahead of a busy home Test summer for South Africa, starting October 9.
The summer will see series against Australia, Bangladesh, and England.
In light of this development, Nottinghamshire has signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay for the Championship run-in as they aim to defend their Division One title.
Team adjustments
Mayank Agarwal roped in by Durham
Durham, who are leading Division Two and eyeing the title, have signed Mayank Agarwal to replace Bedingham.
Meanwhile, Essex confirmed Harmer's unavailability for Headingley this week after talks with CSA over his availability.
The club is already facing an availability crisis with Sam Cook and Jordan Cox (Test call-ups), Charlie Bennett, Noah Thain, MacKenzie Jones, and Simon Fernandes (injured).
Season absence
Worcestershire signs Usama Mir for their last 3 games
Worcestershire has confirmed that all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel will miss the remainder of the season after returning home "to attend to matters relating to his domestic cricket commitments."
The player was recently in disciplinary trouble with CSA after his strange exit during a domestic 50-over final.
He has now been replaced by Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir for their last three games.