CSK become first team with 20 IPL wins against MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made history by becoming the first team in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to win 20 matches against Mumbai Indians (MI). The milestone was achieved during a recent match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. CSK chased down a target of 160 runs with an impressive performance, led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 67 and Kartik Sharma's contribution of 54 runs.

Record details CSK lead head-to-head record 20-21 As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK and MI have faced each other 41 times in the IPL, with CSK winning 20 matches and MI winning 21. This latest victory has put CSK at sixth place on the IPL 2026 points table. Meanwhile, MI remain at ninth position after winning only two out of nine matches so far this season. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs by finishing in top four are slim.

Stats CSK in a league of their own While CSK have claimed 20 IPL wins against MI, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings share the second spot with 17 wins apiece. MI also became the fourth team to suffer 20 IPL losses against the Super Kings. While the Men in Yellow also have 20 wins against DC, they have defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru 21 times each. Earlier this season, CSK had tamed MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

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