Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden inducted into CSK's Hall of Fame

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have launched their own Hall of Fame, a special tribute to players who have made significant contributions to the team's success. The inaugural inductees are none other than Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden . Their induction was officially announced at CSK's fan event at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. This comes less than a week ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Player profile Raina is the highest run-scorer for CSK Raina, fondly known as 'Chinna Thala' by CSK fans, is the highest run-scorer for the franchise (IPL and CLT20). He amassed a whopping 5,529 runs in 200 matches between 2008 to 2021. He propelled CSK to several momentous wins, maintaining a strike rate of 136.76. Raina was part of four IPL-winning squads and played a crucial role as a middle-order batsman who provided stability to his side.

Achievements Raina also excelled in fielding and bowling Apart from his IPL success, Raina was also part of two Champions League T20 title-winning teams with CSK in 2010 and 2014. He was even adjudged the Player of the Tournament (CLT20 2014) for scoring an impressive 234 runs. Not just with the bat, but Raina also made significant contributions on the field, taking 110 catches and claiming 36 wickets for CSK.

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