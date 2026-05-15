IPL 2026: CSK name replacement for injured Jamie Overton

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as a replacement for the injured Jamie Overton. The England international suffered a right thigh injury, ruling him out for the rest of the current IPL season. Forrester will join CSK for ₹75 lakh, strengthening their squad as they head into the tournament's final stages.

Player profile Who is Dian Forrester? Forrester made his international debut in March 2026 against New Zealand. He has since played five international matches, scoring 83 runs and showing promise with both bat and ball. CSK will be hoping that Forrester can adapt quickly to the high-pressure environment of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and deliver when it matters most.

Information Here are Forrester's T20 numbers The 25-year-old Forrester has played 36 T20 matches to date, as per ESPNcricinfo. His 681 runs in the format have come at an average of 35.84 and a strike rate of 35.84 (50s: 2). The pacer has also claimed 11 wickets at an economy of 9.33.

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