IPL 2026: CSK name replacement for injured Jamie Overton
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as a replacement for the injured Jamie Overton. The England international suffered a right thigh injury, ruling him out for the rest of the current IPL season. Forrester will join CSK for ₹75 lakh, strengthening their squad as they head into the tournament's final stages.
Player profile
Who is Dian Forrester?
Forrester made his international debut in March 2026 against New Zealand. He has since played five international matches, scoring 83 runs and showing promise with both bat and ball. CSK will be hoping that Forrester can adapt quickly to the high-pressure environment of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and deliver when it matters most.
Information
Here are Forrester's T20 numbers
The 25-year-old Forrester has played 36 T20 matches to date, as per ESPNcricinfo. His 681 runs in the format have come at an average of 35.84 and a strike rate of 35.84 (50s: 2). The pacer has also claimed 11 wickets at an economy of 9.33.
Team status
CSK's current position and Overton's performance
CSK are currently placed fifth on the points table with 12 points. The team will be hoping Forrester can make a major impact in their upcoming matches, starting with Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. The addition of Forrester comes after Overton's successful stint with CSK this season, where he took 14 wickets and scored 136 runs in 10 matches.