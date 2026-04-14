Noor Ahmad floors KKR with three-fer, surpasses 50 IPL wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Noor Ahmad produced his brilliance with the ball against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Tuesday. Chasing 193 runs to win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, KKR lost their way with Noor dictating the show in the middle overs. Notably, the left-arm spinner has surpassed 50 wickets.

Spell A brilliant spell of 3/21 Noor was introduced in the 7th over and he conceded 10 runs. Brought back in the 11th over, the youngster dismissed KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The senior batter wanted to loft the ball over extra-cover and was caught. And then the very next ball saw Cameron Green get dismissed. The 13th over witnessed Noor outsmart Rinku Singh. His final over went for 7 runs.

Stats Noor owns 52 wickets at 23.75 Playing his 42nd match in the IPL, former Gujarat Titans spinner Noor completed 50 wickets with Rahane's dismissal. He now owns 52 wickets at an average of 23.75. For CSK, the Afghan spinner has raced to 28 wickets from 19 matches at 20.57, as per ESPNcricinfo. The remaining of his 24 wickets came for former side GT at 27.45.

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Do you know? Noor gets to 233 wickets in T20s Overall in T20s, Noor has amassed 233 wickets from 201 matches (196 innings). He averages a solid 22.61 with his economy rate being 7.39. He has six four-fers and two five-wicket hauls in T20s.

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