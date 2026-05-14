CSK's Jamie Overton returns to England with thigh injury
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a major blow in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with all-rounder Jamie Overton returning to England due to a right thigh injury. The franchise confirmed the news on social media, saying, "Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management." However, CSK did not clarify how long Overton would be unavailable or if he would miss the rest of the season.
Player performance
Overton was in fine form for CSK
Overton has been a key player for CSK this season, taking 14 wickets at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 18.89. He was also the Player of the Match in CSK's last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 11, where he took three wickets for 36 runs. Despite his injury woes, CSK are still fifth on the points table with 12 points after playing 11 matches and are in contention for a playoff spot.
Injury impact
Other players who have been ruled out for CSK
CSK's injury woes don't end with Overton. The franchise has already lost several key players this season, including Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ramakrishna Ghosh. Mhatre was CSK's top run-scorer before suffering a hamstring injury. These constant disruptions have prevented CSK from finding any real rhythm this season. Despite being mathematically alive in the playoff race, their margin for error has become extremely small due to these injuries.