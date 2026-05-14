CSK's Jamie Overton returns to England with thigh injury

Player performance

Overton was in fine form for CSK

Overton has been a key player for CSK this season, taking 14 wickets at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 18.89. He was also the Player of the Match in CSK's last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 11, where he took three wickets for 36 runs. Despite his injury woes, CSK are still fifth on the points table with 12 points after playing 11 matches and are in contention for a playoff spot.