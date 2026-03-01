CSK unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2026 season
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have unveiled a fresh jersey for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise shared a video of the fresh design on its official Instagram account, captioning it: "ALL-NEW AND ALL FOR YOU! Order the CSK Jersey 2026 and let your summer be filled with Yellove!" The launch marks a new chapter for CSK after a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign.
Twitter Post
WATCH: CSK's new jersey
ALL-NEW AND ALL FOR YOU! 👕💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 1, 2026
Order the CSK Jersey 2026 and let your summer be filled with Yellove!🥳💛
Comeback
CSK eager to bounce back
Last season, CSK finished 10th with eight points from 14 matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the regular skipper, was ruled out midway through the tournament with an injury. MS Dhoni stepped in as the stand-in skipper but couldn't change CSK's fortunes. It was also the final IPL season of R Ashwin, who played for the Yellow Army. With a fresh squad, the Yellow Army would be eager to bounce back in what could be Dhoni's farewell season.
Team changes
Major changes in CSK squad ahead of IPL 2026
The biggest change in the CSK squad was the high-profile trade of star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. In their exchange, CSK traded in wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Short, Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Kartik, Shivam Dube, Zak Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Aman Khan, Veer, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Matt Henry, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, and Mukesh Choudhary.