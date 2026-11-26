New Zealand vs India: Curator promises balanced pitch in Christchurch
What's the story
The second Test between New Zealand and India is set to take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting November 27. The venue's head curator, Jayden Tohill, said he expects a more balanced contest than the first match. The first Test ended with only 24 wickets falling and a whopping 1,327 runs scored at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Here are further details.
Pitch preparation
Pitch preparation issues
Tohill spoke to reporters about the pitch for the second Test, noting that some issues arose during its preparation.
He said, "There were a couple of things that did not play out particularly well during the preparation for us, so I wouldn't use that as a reference point for the wicket."
The curator also explained how weather conditions affected their work while preparing this pitch.
Pitch dynamics
Balanced contest expected
Tohill expects the Hagley Oval pitch to behave as it normally does in long-form cricket.
He said, "Ideally, it should be a balanced contest. It normally favors the bowlers first up and then turns into a good surface for batters."
Despite the pressure on him and his team, Tohill is confident about delivering a quality pitch for this high-stakes match.
Match summary
First Test ends in draw
The first Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve ended in a draw, with the hosts managing to stay afloat despite being five wickets down just after lunch on Day 5.
Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell put up an unbeaten 63-run stand for the sixth wicket, absorbing as many as 259 deliveries, and saving the Test.
The second Test promises to be more competitive with Tohill's assurance of a balanced pitch at Hagley Oval.
Information
How the Hagley Oval pitch behaves
Traditionally, the Hagley Oval Test surface favors fast bowlers early on with lively bounce, seam movement, and green grass. However, as matches progress, the surface reliably flattens out, as was the case at Basin Reserve.