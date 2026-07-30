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Home / News / Sports News / CWG 2026: Dilip Gavit leads India's medal rush with gold
CWG 2026: Dilip Gavit leads India's medal rush with gold
India won multiple medals on Thursday

CWG 2026: Dilip Gavit leads India's medal rush with gold

By Parth Dhall
Jul 30, 2026
10:07 am
What's the story

India had a stellar run at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Wednesday, winning three medals, including a gold and two silvers. The highlight of the day was Dilip Mahadu Gavit's historic win in the men's T47 100m event (para athletics). He clocked a record time of 10.71 seconds to clinch the gold medal. The win also marked an Indian one-two finish with Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth taking silver (10.83s).

Athletic achievements

Sreeshankar wins second consecutive silver

In another impressive feat, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won his second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver.

He jumped a best of 8.09m to finish behind Jamaica's Tajay Gayle (8.15m).

This makes Sreeshankar the first Indian men's long jumper to win two medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Boxing success

Six Indian boxers reach semifinals

Indian boxing also had a terrific day with six pugilists reaching the semi-finals. This guarantees at least one bronze medal for India.

The boxers who advanced are Sakshi Choudhary (women's 51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Yadav (men's 80kg), and Narender Berwal (men's +90kg).

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Swimming and athletics

Other notable results

In swimming, Aryan Nehra finished seventh in the men's 1500m freestyle final while Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S. Gowda failed to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle final.

In para-athletics, Sagar Thayat finished sixth with a season-best throw of 51.79m while Devender Kumar finished seventh with a throw of 48.20m in the men's discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final.

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