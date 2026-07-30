CWG 2026: Dilip Gavit leads India's medal rush with gold

Indian boxing also had a terrific day with six pugilists reaching the semi-finals. This guarantees at least one bronze medal for India.

The boxers who advanced are Sakshi Choudhary (women's 51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Yadav (men's 80kg), and Narender Berwal (men's +90kg).