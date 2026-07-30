CWG 2026: Dilip Gavit leads India's medal rush with gold
What's the story
India had a stellar run at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Wednesday, winning three medals, including a gold and two silvers. The highlight of the day was Dilip Mahadu Gavit's historic win in the men's T47 100m event (para athletics). He clocked a record time of 10.71 seconds to clinch the gold medal. The win also marked an Indian one-two finish with Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth taking silver (10.83s).
Athletic achievements
Sreeshankar wins second consecutive silver
In another impressive feat, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won his second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver.
He jumped a best of 8.09m to finish behind Jamaica's Tajay Gayle (8.15m).
This makes Sreeshankar the first Indian men's long jumper to win two medals at the Commonwealth Games.
Boxing success
Six Indian boxers reach semifinals
Indian boxing also had a terrific day with six pugilists reaching the semi-finals. This guarantees at least one bronze medal for India.
The boxers who advanced are Sakshi Choudhary (women's 51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Yadav (men's 80kg), and Narender Berwal (men's +90kg).
Swimming and athletics
Other notable results
In swimming, Aryan Nehra finished seventh in the men's 1500m freestyle final while Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S. Gowda failed to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle final.
In para-athletics, Sagar Thayat finished sixth with a season-best throw of 51.79m while Devender Kumar finished seventh with a throw of 48.20m in the men's discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final.