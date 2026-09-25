Vijay Dahiya appointed Delhi head coach for 2026-27 season

This will be Dahiya's fourth term as the head coach of Delhi. He led the team to its last Ranji Trophy victory in 2007-08.

He also served as head coach in 2012-13 and from 2014-15 to 2015-16.

In the 2021-22 season, he guided Uttar Pradesh to a Ranji Trophy semi-final finish.

His IPL coaching experience includes stints with Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants.