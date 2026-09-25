Vijay Dahiya appointed Delhi head coach for 2026-27 season
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batter, Vijay Dahiya, has been appointed as the head coach of the Delhi men's cricket team for the 2026-27 domestic season. He takes over from Sarandeep Singh, who had been at the helm for two seasons, as per Zee News. Interestingly, it was the DDCA Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Sarandeep, that recommended Dahiya's name.
Coaching credentials
Dahiya's extensive coaching experience
This will be Dahiya's fourth term as the head coach of Delhi. He led the team to its last Ranji Trophy victory in 2007-08.
He also served as head coach in 2012-13 and from 2014-15 to 2015-16.
In the 2021-22 season, he guided Uttar Pradesh to a Ranji Trophy semi-final finish.
His IPL coaching experience includes stints with Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants.
Team composition
Coaching staff announced
Along with Dahiya, former fast bowlers Parwinder Awana and Sanjeev Sharma have been appointed as bowling coaches.
Kshitiz Sharma and Kuldeep Rawat will serve as assistant coaches.
Despite a dismal performance in the last Ranji Trophy season, where Delhi managed just one win in seven matches, the team reached the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Venue shift
Delhi to play home matches at Palam Air Force Ground
Due to ongoing renovations at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi team will play its home matches at the Palam Air Force Ground.
The upgrades are aimed at improving the drainage system by converting the soil-based outfield into a sand-based one.
The venue recently hosted three T20Is between India and Afghanistan.
Twitter Post
Dahiya!
Vijay Dahiya has been appointed as the head coach of Delhi men's team for the upcoming domestic season.— Avinash Kumar Atish (@Avinashkmratish) September 25, 2026
Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma will be the mentor. #VijayDahiya pic.twitter.com/9ETDzT4RLb