Edgbaston Test: Dan Lawrence smashes 47-ball fifty against Pakistan

England resumed their innings on 156/4, with Lawrence (5) and Brook (52) in the middle.

The duo added 73 runs in the first 10 overs, with Lawrence dealing in boundaries. He raced to his half-century off just 47 balls in the first session.

While Brook was run out, Randhawa knocked over Lawrence before lunch. He smashed 65 off 82 balls (9 fours).