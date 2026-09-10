Edgbaston Test: Dan Lawrence smashes 47-ball fifty against Pakistan
What's the story
England batter Dan Lawrence continued his exploits in the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Lawrence shone with a whirlwind half-century after Pakistan, asked to bat, perished for 133 on the opening day. He added an 86-run stand with Harry Brook after the latter lifted England from a precarious 39/3. Imran Randhawa dismissed Lawrence before lunch on Day 2.
Knock
Lawrence joins forces with Brook
England resumed their innings on 156/4, with Lawrence (5) and Brook (52) in the middle.
The duo added 73 runs in the first 10 overs, with Lawrence dealing in boundaries. He raced to his half-century off just 47 balls in the first session.
While Brook was run out, Randhawa knocked over Lawrence before lunch. He smashed 65 off 82 balls (9 fours).
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Lawrence now has three half-centuries in the ongoing three-match Test series. His scores read 51, 17, 54, and 65.
The Pakistan series marked his comeback to the Test setup after nearly two years.
Lawrence now has 858 runs from 17 Tests at an average of 29.58. This was his seventh half-century in Tests, including three against Pakistan.
Information
Lawrence eyes 9,000-run mark in FC cricket
Lawrence, who has been in England's domestic circuit for a while, is closing in on 9,000 First-Class runs. In 156 red-ball games, he has reached 8,994 runs at an average of around 40. This includes 24 tons and 40 half-centuries.