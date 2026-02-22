2026 T20 WC: Daren Sammy responds to criticism of format
What's the story
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has responded to criticism of the pre-seeded format for the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The debate centers around how this system has lessened the significance of teams' positions in their respective groups. Speaking at a press conference ahead of their match against Zimbabwe, Sammy acknowledged that discussions about tournament logistics and structure are valid, especially from a fan's perspective.
Tournament readiness
We just try to control what we can: Sammy
Sammy, who captained the West Indies to victory in the 2016 T20 World Cup, clarified that his team was prepared for a tough road in this tournament from the start. He said they were aware of their position and what to expect before the tournament began. "We just try to control what we can," he added.
Focus shift
Respect every opponent, says Sammy
Sammy stressed that winning at this stage requires respecting every opponent rather than looking too far ahead. He said, "If you're going to win, you've got to play what's in front of you. Not take it for granted, not take anybody lightly." The West Indies coach also noted that Zimbabwe's qualification should be viewed positively as it shows how motivation and opportunity can drive teams beyond expectations.
Criticism response
'Group of death' at T20 World Cup, says Sammy
Responding to criticism of the pre-seeding system for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super-Eights, Sammy said he understands why the ICC chose this approach. He explained that it was done from a logistics standpoint, trying to give fans certainty about where teams would play and who they would face in the group stage. However, he acknowledged that it created a 'group of death' with four unbeaten teams in Group 1.