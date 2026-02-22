2026 T20 WC: Daren Sammy responds to criticism of format

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has responded to criticism of the pre-seeded format for the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The debate centers around how this system has lessened the significance of teams' positions in their respective groups. Speaking at a press conference ahead of their match against Zimbabwe, Sammy acknowledged that discussions about tournament logistics and structure are valid, especially from a fan's perspective.

Tournament readiness We just try to control what we can: Sammy Sammy, who captained the West Indies to victory in the 2016 T20 World Cup, clarified that his team was prepared for a tough road in this tournament from the start. He said they were aware of their position and what to expect before the tournament began. "We just try to control what we can," he added.

Focus shift Respect every opponent, says Sammy Sammy stressed that winning at this stage requires respecting every opponent rather than looking too far ahead. He said, "If you're going to win, you've got to play what's in front of you. Not take it for granted, not take anybody lightly." The West Indies coach also noted that Zimbabwe's qualification should be viewed positively as it shows how motivation and opportunity can drive teams beyond expectations.

