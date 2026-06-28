With this knock of 100*, Mitchell has raced to 2,411 runs from 39 matches (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Daryl Mitchell slams his 4th Test hundred versus England: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:23 pm Jun 28, 202610:23 pm

What's the story

On the 4th day of the ongoing Test match at Trent Bridge, New Zealand rode on Daryl Mitchell's fine unbeaten 100 to score 228/9d. The visitors resumed the day on 120/3 with a lead of 204 runs. And then went on to set England a target of 373. Mitchell was unscathed on 26 at stumps on Day 3. He ended up scoring a resilient century off 241 balls, hitting a six and 10 fours.