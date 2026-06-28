Daryl Mitchell slams his 4th Test hundred versus England: Stats
What's the story
On the 4th day of the ongoing Test match at Trent Bridge, New Zealand rode on Daryl Mitchell's fine unbeaten 100 to score 228/9d. The visitors resumed the day on 120/3 with a lead of 204 runs. And then went on to set England a target of 373. Mitchell was unscathed on 26 at stumps on Day 3. He ended up scoring a resilient century off 241 balls, hitting a six and 10 fours.
Game shift
New Zealand ride on Mitchell's heroics
Jofra Archer's aggressive spell reduced New Zealand to 54/3 on Day 3. However, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell helped steady NZ's innings with an unbroken 69-run stand by the end of the day. On Day 4, the pair added another 60 runs before Ravindra departed. It was a Mitchell show thereafter as he held his fort and kept England at bay. Ben Stokes-led England fought back immensely but couldn't get Mitchell out.
Runs
Mitchell clocks his 6th century in Tests
With this knock of 100*, Mitchell has raced to 2,411 runs from 39 matches (62 innings) at 43.05. He clocked his 6th century (50s: 16). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell averages a solid 56.71 versus England from 13 matches. He owns 1,191 runs with the help of four hundreds and 8 fifties. Meanwhile, in 20 away matches (home of opposition), Mitchell has amassed 1,351 runs at 45.03. He recorded his 4th hundred (50s: 8).
Information
How did he perform in the ongoing series?
Mitchell scored 12 and 0 at Lord's. Next up, he managed 44 and 68 at The Oval as New Zealand won to level the series 1-1. In the third match held at Trent Bridge, Mitchell bagged 11 and 100*.