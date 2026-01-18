Daryl Mitchell scripts records with fourth ODI hundred vs India
What's the story
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has brought up his fourth ODI hundred against the Indian team. The 34-year-old achieved this milestone during the third ODI of a three-match series at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. This was his second successive three-figure score in the series as he breached the 80-run mark in each of the three games. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Mitchell joins Williamson on this list
Mitchell, who bats at No. 4 for the Black Caps, scored 84 and 131* in the first two games of the ongoing series. The 2025 Champions Trophy final against India saw him score 63 runs. As per Cricbuzz, the dasher became the second Kiwi batter to register four 50-plus ODI scores against India on the bounce. Mitchell joined his former skipper Kane Williamson, who recorded five such scores in 2014.
Stats
Sixth 50-plus score against India
According to ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell smashed his fourth ODI century against India - all of them coming on Indian soil. No other side has conceded more than two centuries to him. Each of Mitchell's six 50-plus scores against India have come in his last seven outings against them. The Kiwi star has raced past 670 runs in this regard at an average of 70-plus.