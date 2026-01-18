Daryl Mitchell scripts records with fourth ODI hundred vs India

Mitchell, who bats at No. 4 for the Black Caps, scored 84 and 131* in the first two games of the ongoing series. The 2025 Champions Trophy final against India saw him score 63 runs. As per Cricbuzz, the dasher became the second Kiwi batter to register four 50-plus ODI scores against India on the bounce. Mitchell joined his former skipper Kane Williamson , who recorded five such scores in 2014.

Stats

Sixth 50-plus score against India

According to ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell smashed his fourth ODI century against India - all of them coming on Indian soil. No other side has conceded more than two centuries to him. Each of Mitchell's six 50-plus scores against India have come in his last seven outings against them. The Kiwi star has raced past 670 runs in this regard at an average of 70-plus.