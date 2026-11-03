Has Daryl Mitchell been India's biggest nightmare in ODI cricket?
What's the story
Team India will be against New Zealand in a five-match ODI series, which is all set to begin on November 4. Eyes will be on Daryl Mitchell, who has been an absolute nightmare for Indian bowlers in the 50-over format. Having smashed 176 runs at a strike rate of 174.26 in the T20I leg of the series, the middle-order batter must also be high on confidence. On this note, we look at his numbers against Team India.
Stats
Highest average vs India
According to Cricinfo, the dasher has smashed four centuries and two fifties against them in just 11 innings.
Mitchell has scored 741 runs in these games, as his average of 74.1 is the best for any batter with at least 700 runs against India.
Each of Mitchell's six 50-plus scores against India has come in his last seven outings against them.
Feats
Mitchell tops these lists
Mitchell's tally of four tons versus India is the most for any batter with at least 15 innings against the opposition.
Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed and Zaheer Abbas share the second place with two tons each.
Meanwhile, each of Mitchell's centuries against the Men in Blue has been scores of 130 or more - the most for any batter.
Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya is the only other batter with more than two such scores (3).
knocks
Mitchell's top knocks versus India
Mitchell powered New Zealand to a stunning 2-1 ODI series win over hosts India earlier this year.
The batter's scores in the series were 84, 131*, and 134.
Meanwhile, his first ODI century against India came during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala when he scored 130 runs.
He followed it up with another century (134 runs) in the same tournament's semi-final.
Mitchell also scored a crucial half-century (63 runs) in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, but New Zealand couldn't win.
Career
Third-highest average in ODI history
Mitchell, who has been bolstering NZ's middle order, boasts the third-best average among batters with at least 2,000 ODI runs.
The star batter has smashed 2,811 runs from 62 ODIs at a remarkable average of 57.36.
He has tallied 13 half-centuries in addition to nine tons.
650 of his runs have come across 14 innings at home at 65.