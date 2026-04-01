Dasun Shanaka banned from PSL for one year: Here's why

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been handed a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The decision comes after he breached his contract with the Lahore Qalandars franchise by withdrawing to join Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed this through an official statement.

Contract violation 'Unilateral withdrawal constitutes clear breach,' reads PCB statement The PCB's statement said that Shanaka's unilateral withdrawal from the PSL constituted a clear breach of both Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement. The board also noted that his withdrawal was on grounds not recognized within the existing contractual framework. Despite expressing regret for his actions, the severity of these violations necessitated regulatory action to preserve the league's integrity.

Apology issued Shanaka issues apology for his decision In the wake of the ban, Shanaka has apologized for his decision to withdraw from PSL. He said, "I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of PSL, and the wider cricket community." He further clarified that he had no intention of joining any other tournament at that time.

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Future plans Shanaka hopes to return to PSL in the future Shanaka expressed his hope to return to PSL in the future with renewed dedication and trust from the fans. His ban means he will not be able to participate in PSL 2027. The all-rounder had been signed by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Sam Curran, who was injured at the time.

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