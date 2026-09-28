David Boon appointed as Cricket Australia's interim chair: Details
What's the story
Former Australian cricketer David Boon has been named as the interim chair of Cricket Australia (CA), effective October 28. He takes over from Mike Baird, who announced his decision to step down at CA's Annual General Meeting (AGM). Baird has been on the CA Board for six years and served as Chair since February 2023.
Leadership transition
An enormous honor: Boon on his appointment
Boon, who joined the CA Board in February 2025, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.
He said it was an "enormous honor" to take on the role of Interim CA Chair at such a "hugely exciting and also challenging time for cricket."
Boon is committed to making decisions that ensure both the long-term health of Australian cricket and its global interests.
Background
Boon's extensive experience in cricket and administration
Boon's appointment comes as no surprise given his extensive experience in cricket and administration.
He was a director on the Cricket Tasmania Board for nine years, including three years as its Chair.
Boon has also served as an ICC Match Referee and was previously the General Manager of Cricket at Cricket Tasmania.
He was also part of the Australian Selection Panel from 2000-2011.
Gratitude expressed
Baird's farewell speech
Baird thanked the fans, volunteers, club cricketers, and umpires who are the lifeblood of Australian cricket.
He noted that CA will report record revenue, profit, attendance, and viewership this year. Most importantly though he highlighted a 40% increase in participation over the last four years.
Boon also thanked Baird for his commitment to Australian cricket from grassroots clubs right through to Cricket Australia and ICC Board Rooms.
Information
Boon's stellar career for Australia
Boon, who played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia, was one of the best top-order batters of his era. He retired with 7,422 Test runs at 43.65 and 5,964 ODI runs at 37.04.