David Miller sets records with his eighth ODI century
What's the story
South African batter David Miller set records aplenty with his incredible ton against Australia in the 1st ODI in Johannesburg. Hammering a record 144 (93), the left-handed dasher powered the Proteas to 365/9 in 50 overs. This was after he added 156 runs with Temba Bavuma, who also scored a ton. SA earlier slumped to 93/3 in 15.3 overs. Here are the key stats.
Partnership
Miller, Bavuma join forces
SA had a poor start as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Aiden Markram on the match's first ball.
Bavuma, who came in thereafter, took the Proteas toward 50 along with Quinton de Kock. After the latter's dismissal, the SA skipper joined forces with Matthew Breetzke.
With SA three down before 100, Bavuma found a reliable partner in Miller. The duo denied Australia another wicket for 22 overs.
Knock
Miller accelerates at the death
Bavuma departed after completing his ton as SA were eyeing the 250-run mark (37.3 overs). Tristan Stubbs also departed after two overs, leaving the Proteas at 261/5.
Miller brought up his 73-ball century and stepped on the gas.
The left-hander smashed both Xavier Bartlett and Jack Edwards before falling to the latter. He smashed 142 off 93 balls (12 fours and 9 sixes).
Numbers
Fourth ODI ton against Australia
As mentioned, Miller hammered his eighth ODI century.
Four of those have come against Australia, the second-most for South Africa in this regard. Only Faf du Plessis (5) is ahead of Miller.
Miller now has 1,184 runs from 30 ODIs at an incredible average of 59.2 against the Aussies. With six half-centuries, his strike rate reads 106.95, as per Cricinfo.
Information
Third-fastest ODI ton for SA against Australia
According to Cricbuzz, Miller now has the third-fastest ODI ton for South Africa against Australia. Miller, who also occupies the second spot (69 balls in Durban, 2016), is only behind Heinrich Klaasen's 57-ball ton in Centurion, 2023.
Information
Miller gets past 4,700 ODI runs
Miller, who has been the backbone of South Africa's white-ball middle order, has raced to 4,762 runs from 180 ODIs at an average of 42.9. This includes 32 fifty-plus scores, including 24 half-centuries.
Landmarks
Other landmarks for Miller
Each of Miller's eight ODI tons has come at No. 5 or below, now the joint-most in this regard with England's Jos Buttler.
During his whirlwind knock, Miller also completed 150 ODI sixes. He now has 354 fours and 153 sixes in the format.
He became only the second South African batter after AB de Villiers (200) to reach 150 sixes.