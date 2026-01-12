WPL: A look at Delhi Capitals bowlers with five-wicket hauls

Delhi Capitals bowler Nandani Sharma etched her name in the Women's Premier League (WPL) history books on January 11. The pacer picked up a fifer in Match 4 of the 2025/26 WPL season against Gujarat Giants on Sunday. The match in Navi Mumbai also saw Nandani pick up a hat-trick. Have a look at the DC bowlers with fifers in the WPL.

#1 Tara Norris: 5/29 vs RCB, 2023 In the inaugural season (2023), Tara Norris became the first-ever player with a WPL five-wicket haul. Norris took one for DC against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in only the second match. Her 5/29 helped the Capitals defend 223 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The left-arm seamer came in as a fourth-change bowler. She bowled nine dot balls in the match.

#2 Marizanne Kapp: 5/15 vs GG, 2023 Nearly a week later, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp became the second DC bowler with a fifer in the WPL. Kapp took 5/15 against Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. This helped DC restrict the Giants to 105/9. DC later completed the run-chase in just 7.1 overs. The 36-year-old also bowled as many as 16 dot balls.