WPL 2026, DC's Nandani Sharma claims fifer and hat-trick: Stats

Delhi Capitals bowler Nandani Sharma etched her name in the Women's Premier League (WPL) history books. The pacer picked up a fifer in Match 4 of the WPL 2025-26 season against Gujarat Giants on Sunday. The match in Navi Mumbai saw Sharma be the pick of the bowlers for her side as GG scored 209/10 after batting first. Notably, she picked up a hat-trick.

Words I wanted to bowl stump-to-stump line, says Sharma After GG's innings, Sharma reflected on her performance. "I wanted to bowl stump-to-stump line, I tried to follow the advice by Jemimah and Shafali. I tried to bowl by stock balls initially and they smashed a few boundaries against it in the powerplay. But I went for the variations towards the closing stages and that helped me. My family and friends are supporting me."

Bowling 4 wickets and a hat-trick in her final over Sharma was introduced in the 4th over and she conceded 16 runs with Sophie Devine taking charge. In the 11th over of GG's innings, Sharma claimed her first wicket by dismissing the rampant Devine, who score 95. The magic came in the 20th over where she picked four wickets which had a hat-trick. Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Gayakwad and Renuka Singh were her victims.

Do you know? 7th bowler with a WPL five-wicket haul; 3rd from DC Sharma (5/33) is the 7th bowler in WPL history to claim a five-wicket haul. She is also the 3rd DC bowler after Marizanne Kapp (5/15 vs GG) and Tara Norris (5/29 vs RCB) to claim a five-wicket haul.

Hat-trick 4th bowler with a hat-trick in WPL history Sharma is the 4th bowler in WPL history with a hat-trick. She joined the likes of Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, and Grace Harris. Bowlers with WPL hat-tricks: Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians) vs UP Warriorz - 2023 Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) vs Delhi Capitals - 2024 Grace Harris (UP Warriorz) vs Delhi Capitals - 2025 Nandini Sharma (Delhi Capitals) vs Gujarat Giants - 2026*