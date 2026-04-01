Delhi Capitals' lowest totals in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hammered Delhi Capitals (DC) in a low-scoring IPL 2026 thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The hosts perished for 75 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ran riot in the Powerplay. DC, who lost six wickets in under 10 runs, recorded their third-lowest IPL total. Here are the Capitals' lowest totals in IPL history.

#1 66 vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi, 2017 DC's two lowest IPL totals came in the 2017 season. Their lowest came against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The five-time champions defeated DC by a staggering 146 runs. MI, who won the title that year, racked up 212/3 in 20 overs, a total deemed mammoth in that era. They later bowled DC out for a mere 66.

#2 67 vs Punjab Kings, Mohali, 2017 As mentioned, DC's second-lowest IPL total also came in 2017. Batting first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali, DC perished for 67, their lowest IPL total in the first innings. Sandeep Sharma took four wickets, allowing only three DC batters to score in double figures. The Kings later won without losing a wicket in just 7.5 overs.

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