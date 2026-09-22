DDCA responds to match-fixing allegations in Delhi Premier League
What's the story
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has dismissed allegations of corruption in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) as "unverified and unsubstantiated." The response comes after Tehelka's sting operation that implicated a former first-class player in match-fixing. In an official statement, the DDCA said it would be inappropriate to conclude any individual, player, or franchise based solely on such allegations. Here are further details.
Request for investigation
DDCA maintains zero-tolerance approach toward corruption
In light of the serious nature of the allegations, DDCA has written to the respective authorities seeking that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes.
The association said it would share all relevant information with competent authorities and cooperate fully with any inquiry.
"DDCA maintains a zero-tolerance approach toward any activity that may compromise the integrity of cricket," it added.
Sting operation details
Tehelka sting operation details
Tehelka's sting operation featured a former First-Class player who claimed he could provide information on the Playing XI ahead of the DPL and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
He also alleged that he had shared crucial information with bookies during the 2025 IPL season and fixed matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament (SMAT), India's premier T20 domestic tournament.
The player said he would charge ₹40 lakh per match for such information.
Commitment to integrity
DDCA reaffirms commitment to cricket's integrity
The DDCA has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of cricket.
"DDCA believes that it is important to distinguish between allegations and established facts and allow the due process to take its course," the association said.
It also stressed its dedication to protecting the credibility and reputation of cricket in Delhi.