Ajit Agarkar's tenure: Decisions that raised eyebrows

Rohit Sharma's removal as ODI skipper after leading India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was among Agarkar's biggest calls.

The selectors preferred Shubman Gill, citing the difficulty of managing different captains across formats.

A year later, Suryakumar Yadav was in a similar spot. After powering India to the ICC T20 World Cup title, he was replaced by Shreyas Iyer both as a captain and player.