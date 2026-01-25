Adil Rashid is England's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 WCs: Stats 

England, the two-time T20 World Cup champions, will be raring to make a mark in the 2026 edition, starting on February 7. Led by Harry Brook , the Brits aim to become the first team to win three T20 World Cups after their previous victories in 2010 and 2022. Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid will be instrumental to England's success as he boasts a plethora of experience. On this note, let's dissect his stats in T20 World Cups.

Stats 31 wickets in the competition Rashid has featured in five T20 WC editions so far - 2009, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024. No other player who featured in the 2009 competition will participate in the upcoming event. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has returned with 31 wickets across 30 T20 WC games at 23.67. He is England's joint-highest wicket-taker in the competition alongside Chris Jordan. As Jordan won't feature in the upcoming tourney, the leggie is set to break this tie.

Economy rate An economy rate of under seven Rashid is just among the 13 bowlers to claim 30-plus T20 WC wickets at an economy of under seven (6.9). The leggie was sensational in the last T20 WC edition, in 2024, where he claimed 10 wickets at an economy of 6.64. Nine of his wickets came in the 2021 event (ER: 6.53). Rashid claimed four wickets at an economy of 6.12 in England's title-winning run in 2022.

