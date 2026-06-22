Ben Stokes has clocked these numbers at Trent Bridge (Tests)
What's the story
Ben Stokes will captain England in the third and deciding Test against New Zealand at Nottingham's Trent Bridge, which will get underway on June 25. His return comes after he and pacer Gus Atkinson were dropped from the second Test due to a nightclub incident. Stokes will now aim to lead from the front with the series being leveled at 1-1. On this note, let's decode his Test stats at Trent Bridge.
Batting stats
Three 50-plus scores at the venue
As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has played seven Tests at Trent Bridge so far. Across 11 innings, the southpaw has clocked 302 runs at an average of 30.2. Stokes's best score at the venue is 75*, which came against none other than New Zealand in 2022. The stalwart scored 46 runs in his other outing in that game. Stokes is now gearing up for his second Nottingham Test against the Kiwis.
Information
20 wickets with the ball
Stokes has been decent with the ball at the venue, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 33.5. This includes a brilliant 6/36 in the 2015 Ashes Test against Australia. He has not managed even three wickets in any of his 11 other outings in Nottingham.
Career
Here are his Test numbers
Coming to his career numbers, the southpaw owns 7,228 runs from 121 Tests at an average of 34.58. He has hit 14 centuries and 37 fifties with the best score of 258. The right-arm pacer has also bagged 246 wickets at 31.25 (5W: 6, 4W: 9). South Africa's Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs and 292 wickets) and West Indies' Gary Sobers (8,032 runs and 235 wickets) are the only other all-rounders with the Test double of 7,000 runs and 200 wickets.