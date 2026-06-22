Ben Stokes has clocked these numbers at Trent Bridge (Tests) 

Batting stats

Three 50-plus scores at the venue

As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has played seven Tests at Trent Bridge so far. Across 11 innings, the southpaw has clocked 302 runs at an average of 30.2. Stokes's best score at the venue is 75*, which came against none other than New Zealand in 2022. The stalwart scored 46 runs in his other outing in that game. Stokes is now gearing up for his second Nottingham Test against the Kiwis.