Is Donovan Ferreira currently the best finisher in T20 cricket? 

In a historic first for the SA20 League 2025-26, Joburg Super Kings (JSK) edged past Durban Super Giants (DSG) in a nail-biting Super Over at the Wanderers Stadium. The match ended in a thrilling tie with both teams scoring 205 runs. JSK's wicketkeeper, Donovan Ferreira, walked away with the Player-of-the-Match award as he played a fiery cameo before delivering with the ball and the gloves as well. On this note, we dissect Ferreira's recent run as a finisher in T20s.

Cameo A fiery hand from Ferreira There we just 15 balls left in the JSK innings when Ferreira arrived to bat in the aforementioned game. The dasher aced the finisher's role, scoring an unbeaten 33 off just 10 balls at an incredible strike rate of 330. His innings included four sixes and a boundary, as the Super Kings finished at 205-4 batting first. He later bowled a tight spell (4-0-24-1) on a track where over 400 runs were scored.

DYK Ferreira tops this list As per ESPNcricinfo, Ferreira has scored 594 runs across 27 T20 innings while batting at six or lower since the start of 2025. His strike rate of 178.91 is the best among the seven batters with at least 500 runs while operating at six or lower in this period. The only other player with a 170-plus strike rate in this period is West Indies's Romario Shepherd (176.34).