Presenting India's highest successful run chases in T20 World Cups

Team India has registered its highest successful run chase in the ICC T20 World Cup history. The feat was achieved on Sunday against West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Sanju Samson played a stunning innings of 97* runs off 50 balls as India accomplished the stiff-looking 196-run target. The win also secured India's spot in the semifinals of the ongoing tournament. On this note, let's list down India's highest successful run chases in T20 WC history.

#1 196 vs West Indies, Kolkata, 2026 The 196-run target accomplished by India in the aforementioned game tops this list. Samson was the hero of the game as he scored 97 runs and remained unbeaten till the end. Notably, the Men in Blue had lost two early wickets. Samson then formed a crucial 58-run partnership for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (18). Tilak Varma (27) and Hardik Pandya (17) also assisted the keeper-batter later on as India (199/5) crossed the line in the final over.

#2 173 vs South Africa, 2014 Prior to this match, India's highest successful run chase in a T20 World Cup was 173 runs. This record was set against South Africa in the semi-final of the 2014 edition in Mirpur. The talismanic Virat Kohli starred in the triumph, smashing an unbeaten 72(44) as India won by six wickets. Notably, India were in a spot of bother at 77/2, but Kohli powered them to a final-over win.

Advertisement

#3 161 vs Australia, 2016 India were chasing 161 in the virtual quarter-final of the 2016 T20 WC in Mohali. Kohli starred in that game as well. Notably, the hosts were down to 94/4 in 13.6 overs before the Indian batting ace rescued them. Kohli single-handedly took on the Aussie bowlers, guiding India to victory alongside MS Dhoni. The former smashed an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls as India (161/4) prevailed with five balls to spare.

Advertisement