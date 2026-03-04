Jos Buttler averages 32.46 at Wankhede Stadium in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Veteran England batsman Jos Buttler will be keen to shrug off his poor run in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Buttler averages a dismal 8.85 in 7 matches. Notably, England take on Team India in a blockbuster semi-final 2 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Buttler will aim to back his instincts and come good at a stadium where he enjoys batting.
Wankhede Stadium
Buttler owns 909 runs and four fifty-plus scores
As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler averages 32.46 at Wankhede Stadium in T20s. From 31 matches, he has tallied 909 runs with his strike rate being 143.82. He has slammed 1 century and three fifties. Notably, Buttler is closing in on 50 T20 sixes at this stadium (48). 120 of his T20 runs here have come for England (T20Is) at 24 from six matches (SR: 151.89).
Overall stats
Buttler's overall T20 stats at a glance
In 492 T20 matches, Buttler has amassed 13,820 runs from 463 innings at 34.98. His tally includes 98 fifties and 8 hundreds. He is also nearing 600 sixes (592). As many as 4,012 of his T20 runs have come for England in T20Is. He averages 33.71 from 142 innings (154 matches). He has 28 fifties and a ton for England.
Do you know?
Buttler owns most T20I runs against India
According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler is the highest run-scorer against India in T20Is. Across 27 matches, he has racked up 644 runs at an average of 32.2. His tally includes a strike rate of 143.75. Buttler also has five half-centuries under his belt.