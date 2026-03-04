Jos Buttler averages 32.46 at Wankhede Stadium in T20s: Stats

Veteran England batsman Jos Buttler will be keen to shrug off his poor run in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . Buttler averages a dismal 8.85 in 7 matches. Notably, England take on Team India in a blockbuster semi-final 2 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Buttler will aim to back his instincts and come good at a stadium where he enjoys batting.

Wankhede Stadium Buttler owns 909 runs and four fifty-plus scores As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler averages 32.46 at Wankhede Stadium in T20s. From 31 matches, he has tallied 909 runs with his strike rate being 143.82. He has slammed 1 century and three fifties. Notably, Buttler is closing in on 50 T20 sixes at this stadium (48). 120 of his T20 runs here have come for England (T20Is) at 24 from six matches (SR: 151.89).

Overall stats Buttler's overall T20 stats at a glance In 492 T20 matches, Buttler has amassed 13,820 runs from 463 innings at 34.98. His tally includes 98 fifties and 8 hundreds. He is also nearing 600 sixes (592). As many as 4,012 of his T20 runs have come for England in T20Is. He averages 33.71 from 142 innings (154 matches). He has 28 fifties and a ton for England.

