England's Jos Buttler owns most T20I runs against India: Stats

India and England will lock horns in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup second semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions. This time, England would need their most experienced batter, Jos Buttler , to fire against a star-studded bowling attack. Despite his poor form, Buttler is the highest run-scorer against India in T20Is.

Record Most T20I runs against India According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler is the highest run-scorer against India in T20Is. Across 27 matches, he has racked up 644 runs at an average of 32.2. His tally includes a strike rate of 143.75. Buttler also has five half-centuries under his belt. Notably, South Africa's David Miller is the only other batter to have slammed 600-plus T20I runs against India (626).

Information Breakdown of his runs The majority of Buttler's T20I runs against India have come away from home (home of the opposition). He owns 381 runs from 16 away games at a strike rate of 144.86. Buttler has just 149 runs from eight home T20Is against India.

Advertisement

Information Buttler fired in T20 WC 2022 semi-final Buttler starred for England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against India at Adelaide Oval. He hammered a 49-ball 80* (9 fours and 3 sixes), helping England chase down 169. Buttler shared an unbeaten 170-run opening stand with Alex Hales (86*).

Advertisement