Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah in IPL: Decoding the stats

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back, and the excitement is striking. The global T20 tournament will be getting underway on March 28. As the tournament will progress, key player match-ups will take centerstage. Over the years, certain player battles have dictated games. And this season too, it will be a familiar scenario. Here we decode the stats between Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rishabh Journey and stats of Pant in the IPL Pant started his IPL career in 2016. He played for 7 successive seasons before missing the 2023 edition due to an accident. He returned to action in 2024 and smashed 446 runs at 40.54. DC failed to retain him as Lucknow Super Giants snapped him up in IPL 2025 mega auction. Overall, Pant owns 3,553 IPL runs at 34.16 (100s: 2, 50s: 19).

Bumrah Journey and stats of MI legend Bumrah Bumrah is a legend of Mumbai Indians and has played for the franchise since his tournament debut in 2013. He has gone on to pick up 183 scalps from 145 matches at 22.02. He has three four-fers and two fifers under his belt. Bumrah is MI's highest wicket-taker in the IPL. He owns 15-plus wickets in nine editions of the tournament for MI.

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