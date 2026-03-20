Sanju Samson vs Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL: Decoding the stats

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back, and the excitement is palpable. The global T20 tournament will be getting underway on March 28. As the tournament will progress, key player match-ups will take centerstage. Over the years, certain player battles have dictated games. And this season too, it will be a familiar scenario. Here we decode the stats between Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal .

Samson Journey and stats of Samson in the IPL Samson has switched to Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals in a trade deal. Across 13 seasons in the IPL, Samson represented RR in 11 of them. He played for Delhi Capitals for two seasons in between. In 177 IPL games (172 innings), Samson owns 4,704 runs at 30.94. He has three hundreds and 26 fifties to his name.

Chahal Journey and stats of Chahal in the IPL Punjab Kings spinner Chahal has played for 4 different sides. He started his journey with Mumbai Indians, playing a solitary match for them in 2013. He joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru next and went on to represent them for 8 seasons. He played for RR across three seasons before joining PBKS in IPL 2025. Chahal owns 221 IPL scalps at 22.76 (4w: 8, 5w: 1).

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