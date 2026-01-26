Quinton de Kock averages 25.11 in T20 World Cups: Stats 

South Africa 's squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup is a mix of pace and power, but it also carries the weight of past disappointments in ICC tournaments. Their recent tour of India provided valuable exposure to conditions they will face in the tournament. Meanwhile, eyes will be on the team's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who will feature in his sixth T20 WC edition. On this note, let's dissect his numbers in the tournament.

Stats Second-most T20 WC runs for South Africa As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock has previously featured in the 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024 editions of the T20 WC. He played 27 games in these tournaments, scoring 653 runs at a below-par average of 25.11. His strike rate reads 134.36 as the tally includes four fifties. Only the legendary AB de Villiers (717) has scored more runs in the tournament for SA.

Consistency Consistency has been an issue for de Kock Though de Kock is among the finest T20 openers going around, he has been fairly inconsistent in T20 WCs. Having batted 27 times in the competition, he has been dismissed for 25 or under 17 times. This includes three ducks and six single-digit scores. The 2024 edition is the only T20 WC edition that saw de Kock score more than one fifty. He accomplished the landmark twice in the tournament as SA finished as the runners-up.

Advertisement