Rohit Sharma averages 66.33 in Rajkot (ODIs): Stats
What's the story
India will look to clinch the ODI series against New Zealand in the second match, which will be played at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 13. Eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who made a 29-ball 26 in India's four-wicket win in the opener. Notably, the in-form dasher is the top-ranked ODI batter. He has also played some fine knocks in Rajkot. Let's decode his ODI stats at the venue.
Stats
Three 40-plus scores in as many games
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has played four ODIs in Rajkot and recorded 40-plus scores in three of them. His scores here read: 11* vs England, 2008, 65 vs South Africa in 2015, 22 vs Australia in 2020, and 81 vs Australia in 2023. Overall, he has tallied 199 runs in Rajkot at an average of 66.33. His strike rate of 108.74 is also stunning, as Rohit has recorded eight ODI sixes at the ground.
Career
Here are his ODI stats
Rohit is the all-time ninth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 11,542 runs in 280 matches at an average of 49.11. His strike rate is a fine 92.84 as the tally includes 33 tons and 61 fifties. Only Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (53) have more centuries in the format. While Rohit boasts three double-tons in ODIs, no other batter has multiple 200-plus scores.