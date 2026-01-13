Rohit Sharma averages 66.33 in Rajkot (ODIs): Stats

Stats

Three 40-plus scores in as many games

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has played four ODIs in Rajkot and recorded 40-plus scores in three of them. His scores here read: 11* vs England, 2008, 65 vs South Africa in 2015, 22 vs Australia in 2020, and 81 vs Australia in 2023. Overall, he has tallied 199 runs in Rajkot at an average of 66.33. His strike rate of 108.74 is also stunning, as Rohit has recorded eight ODI sixes at the ground.