Deepika wins WC gold; regains top spot in world rankings

Deepika claimed gold medals in three recurve events - women's individual, team, and mixed pair

Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari on Monday regained the number one position in global rankings following her hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The 27-year-old woman from Ranchi, who had achieved the top spot for the first time in 2012, on Sunday claimed gold medals in three recurve events - women's individual, team, and mixed pair.

Team

Indian women's recurve team registered a comfortable win over Mexico

"This is going to take Deepika to the number one spot in the world rankings on Monday," World Archery had tweeted on its official handle after the Indian athlete's gold rush. Deepika had first combined with Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari to notch up the women's recurve team gold with a comfortable win over Mexico.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet by World Archery

Gold medal

Deepika bagged her fourth individual WC gold medal

She then paired up with husband Atanu Das and the couple came back from a 0-2 deficit to down the Netherland's Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3 for the gold medal. The Ranchi archer then blanked 17th ranked Russian Elena Osipova 6-0 to cap a perfect three out of three in the recurve women's section, her fourth individual World Cup gold medal.

Competitions

I have to continue to improve: Deepika

Overall, she has nine gold, 12 silver, and seven bronze medals in the World Cup. "This is the first time I've won all three medals in a World Cup. I'm really happy but at the same time, I've to continue improving as we have some very, very important competitions lined up," Deepika had told PTI after her triumphs.

Olympics

Deepika will be sole Indian female archer at the Olympics

Deepika had become only the second Indian woman after Dola Banerjee to grab the numero uno status in June 2012 after claiming her first individual recurve World Cup gold medal at Antalya in Turkey. She will be the only Indian woman archer to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics that is scheduled to be held next month.