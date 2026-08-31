Women's T20 Asia Cup: Deepti Sharma's stunning spell sets records
What's the story
India's Deepti Sharma has made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. The all-rounder achieved this feat during India's opening match of the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup against Thailand in Dubai on Sunday. Deepti struck thrice without conceding a run, surpassing Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong in terms of WT20I wickets. Here are the key stats.
Milestone match
A record-breaking spell from Deepti
In her 150th WT20I, Deepti first equaled Putthawong's record by taking two wickets in the ninth over, leaving Thailand struggling at 44/6.
In the 17th over, she struck with her first ball, dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai to complete a stunning 3/0 (1.1 overs).
Her performance helped India bowl out Thailand for just 65 runs in 16.1 overs. The Women in Blue won by 94 runs.
Numbers
A look at her numbers
Deepti now tops the WT20I wicket tally with 171 scalps from 150 matches at an average of 19.58. Her tally includes a four-wicket haul, 2 fifers, and an economy rate of 6.34.
As mentioned, the Indian spinner overtook Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong, who owns 170 wickets from 109 WT20Is.
Notably, Radha Yadav is the only other Indian to take 100-plus WT20I wickets (106).
Records
More records for Deepti
Deepti's achievement is even more special as she became the first Indian to take three or more wickets without conceding a run in a WT20I.
Her figures of 3/0 are also the best for an Indian bowler taking at least three wickets in a WT20I.
The previous record was held by Renuka Singh, who took 3/5 against Sri Lanka in Sylhet in 2022.
Information
150 T20I appearances
Deepti's record-breaking feat came on a historic day as she also became only the third Indian after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to play 150 WT20Is. Rohit Sharma is the only Indian male with 150 T20I appearances so far.