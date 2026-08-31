Women's T20 Asia Cup: Deepti Sharma's stunning spell sets records

In her 150th WT20I, Deepti first equaled Putthawong's record by taking two wickets in the ninth over, leaving Thailand struggling at 44/6.

In the 17th over, she struck with her first ball, dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai to complete a stunning 3/0 (1.1 overs).

Her performance helped India bowl out Thailand for just 65 runs in 16.1 overs. The Women in Blue won by 94 runs.