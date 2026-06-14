WT20 WC: Deepti Sharma breaks records with fifer against Pakistan

Landmarks

Massive feats for Deepti

Deepti became the third Indian to take a five-wicket haul in the Women's T20 World Cup, joining Renuka Thakur and Priyanka Roy. However, she has the best returns among them. According to Cricbuzz, Deepti also became the sixth player and the first Indian to record multiple fifers in WT20Is (Full Members). Her other fifer (5/19) came earlier this year against South Africa in Johannesburg.