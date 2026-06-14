WT20 WC: Deepti Sharma breaks records with fifer against Pakistan
What's the story
A stunning five-wicket haul from Deepti Sharma powered India's 64-run win over Pakistan in their 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener. Chasing 171, Pakistan were bowled out for 106 despite starting well. Deepti Sharma did the damage, taking 5/10 in four overs. According to ESPNcricinfo, Deepti now has the best returns for India in the Women's T20 World Cup. Here are the numbers.
Chase
How the chase panned out
Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza gave Pakistan the required start in the chase. Despite losing the latter, Pakistan were 52/1 after six overs. The end of fielding restrictions brought two more wickets in Ayesha Zafar and Saira Jabeen. Deepti and Shree Charani struck in quick succession. Pakistan's chase went south thereafter. Muneeba, who was well set at 41, departed with an untimely run-out, leaving Pakistan at 75/4.
Finish
Deepti cleans up tail
In the 12th over, Shafali Verma dismissed Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, who promoted herself at No. 6. Natalia Pervaiz's dismissal in the 13th over reduced Pakistan to 79/6. Deepti eventually cleaned up Pakistan's tail, dismissing Aliya Riyaz, Tasmia Rubab, and Nashra Sandhu in her final over. While Pakistan perished in 17 overs, Deepti recorded her career-best figures in WT20Is (4-0-10-5).
Landmarks
Massive feats for Deepti
Deepti became the third Indian to take a five-wicket haul in the Women's T20 World Cup, joining Renuka Thakur and Priyanka Roy. However, she has the best returns among them. According to Cricbuzz, Deepti also became the sixth player and the first Indian to record multiple fifers in WT20Is (Full Members). Her other fifer (5/19) came earlier this year against South Africa in Johannesburg.
Information
Second-most international wickets
With her first of the match, Deepti raced to 350 international wickets, becoming only the second woman to do so. With 354 scalps, Deepti is set to break legend Jhulan Goswami's record of 355 wickets across formats, the most.
Milestone
Highest wicket-taker in WT20Is
During the match, Deepti also became the highest wicket-taker in WT20Is. She now has 166 wickets from 145 WT20Is at an average of 19.42. The Indian all-rounder surpassed Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong (165).