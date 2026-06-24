Abishek Porel accused of physical relationship on marriage promise 

Allegations

Details of the complaint

The woman alleged that she and Porel were in a relationship for three years, with plans to marry. However, she claimed problems arose between them around a year and a half ago, after which the cricketer began distancing himself from her. She also accused him of engaging in sexual relations under the pretext of marriage and later backing out on his promise. "We have received a complaint and started an investigation," a police official told PTI.