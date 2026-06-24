Abishek Porel accused of physical relationship on marriage promise
What's the story
Abishek Porel, a wicketkeeper-batter for Bengal and Delhi Capitals, has been accused of having a physical relationship with a woman on the promise of marriage. The complaint was filed at Mogra Police Station in West Bengal's Hooghly district by the woman and her mother on Tuesday. It also includes allegations of assault and criminal intimidation. An investigation has been launched into the matter.
Allegations
Details of the complaint
The woman alleged that she and Porel were in a relationship for three years, with plans to marry. However, she claimed problems arose between them around a year and a half ago, after which the cricketer began distancing himself from her. She also accused him of engaging in sexual relations under the pretext of marriage and later backing out on his promise. "We have received a complaint and started an investigation," a police official told PTI.
Denial
Porel denies allegations
Porel has vehemently denied the allegations. The 23-year-old cricketer, who is currently in Bengaluru, termed the claims as baseless and hinted that they could be linked to his recent performance on the field. "I am playing well now, so various things are coming up," Porel was quoted as saying. He also said he would respond in detail once police complete their initial investigation.
Career
Who is Abishek Porel?
Porel has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the IPL since 2023. In the last season, he scored 108 runs in four innings for the team. He made his first-class debut for Bengal in the 2021-22 domestic season and has since played 32 first-class matches and 23 List A games. Porel has also toured England and Australia with India A teams.