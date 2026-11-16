Delhi Capitals set to promote grassroots cricket: Here's how
What's the story
Delhi Capitals has announced a partnership with CEC Gurgaon, the cricket academy located in Baliyawas, Gurgaon. It will now be part of the Capitals' network of partner academies. The collaboration is aimed at improving access to structured coaching and competitive opportunities for budding cricketers in the National Capital Region (NCR). Here are further details.
Operational continuity
CEC Gurgaon will continue to run the academy
CEC Gurgaon, which is owned and operated by CHSPL, will continue to run the academy's day-to-day operations and training programs, ANI reported.
The partnership with Delhi Capitals will provide cricket development support to the academy.
CEC Gurgaon has a proven track record of developing players for competitive cricket through an assessment-led program that includes specialist coaching, performance analysis, strength and conditioning, as well as sports psychology.
Competitive preparation
Academy prepping players for these competitions
CEC Gurgaon has a history of prepping players for competitive cricket, including BCCI competitions such as the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16), Vinoo Mankad Trophy, and Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19).
It has also trained players for the CK Nayudu Trophy and State A Trophy (U-23), senior State T20 leagues, along with U-16 and U-19 National Cricket Academy camps.
The academy has hosted visiting cricketers who have played in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, as well as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Commitment statement
DC CEO on importance of grassroots development
Sunil Gupta, the DC CEO, stressed on the importance of grassroots development in their commitment to cricket.
He said that their partner academy network allows them to connect with young cricketers beyond the professional space.
Gupta expressed his happiness over CEC Gurgaon joining this network and emphasized their goal of helping young talent access quality coaching and opportunities for growth.
Vision statement
Promoter of CHSPL shares his vision for the academy
Sameer Akhil Kachru, the promoter of CHSPL, which owns and operates CEC Gurgaon, shared his vision of making it a high-performance destination.
He said they have invested in specialist infrastructure, video analysis and professional coaching to realize this ambition.
Kachru added that their team will continue to lead the academy's operations, with Delhi Capitals' partnership further strengthening their cricket development approach.
Network expansion
Expansion of DC's grassroots investment
Delhi Capitals are also expanding their grassroots cricket investment through a growing network of partner academies.
Apart from its efforts in Delhi-NCR with five partner academies, the network has expanded to Bengaluru and overseas markets such as Seattle, New Jersey, Connecticut, London, Canada, and Jeddah.
Through these partnerships, Delhi Capitals hope to connect young players with structured coaching and opportunities to strengthen their competitive foundations.
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