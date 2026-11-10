IPL: Will Delhi Capitals trade out Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma?
What's the story
Ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League retention deadline, Delhi Capitals have confirmed that they will not be trading Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma. The decision comes amid growing speculation about their future with the franchise. India Today has learned that the team has also closed its trading window and will not be making any further player exchanges before the retention deadline.
Player speculation
DC put an end to Axar, Ashutosh speculation
The futures of Axar and Ashutosh have been the subject of much speculation lately.
Axar was linked with a move to Chennai Super Kings, while Ashutosh was reportedly drawing interest from other franchises.
However, sources have confirmed that neither player will be traded.
"There will be no more trades as far as Delhi Capitals are concerned," a source told India Today.
Player stats
How did the duo fare in IPL 2026?
Axar had a mixed IPL 2026 season with the bat, scoring 173 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19.22 and a strike rate of 131.06.
He also contributed with the ball, taking 11 wickets in 13 innings at an economy rate of 8.18.
Meanwhile, Ashutosh scored an impressive 171 runs in just eight matches at a strike rate of 181.91, proving his worth as a middle-order power-hitter.
Leadership dilemma
Who will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027?
While Axar captained Delhi last season, the franchise now has Rishabh Pant back in their setup after trading him from Lucknow Super Giants.
KL Rahul is another potential leader.
India Today understands that DC are is yet to finalize its captaincy for IPL 2027, and Axar's retention does not automatically resolve this issue.
Trade updates
Two trades completed by Delhi Capitals
Delhi have already completed two trades. Pant returned from Lucknow Super Giants, with Kuldeep Yadav moving to LSG.
T Natarajan joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad also completed a four-player trade, with Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards moving to CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis joined SRH.
Trade anticipation
Hardik-Arshdeep trade remains the biggest deal yet to be finalized
The proposed Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh swap remains the biggest deal awaiting formal confirmation.
It would see Hardik move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings, with Arshdeep heading in the opposite direction.
India Today has learned that while the trade is nearing completion, it still requires formal approval.
All 10 franchises have until November 17 to submit their retained and released player lists for IPL 2027.
Meanwhile, the mini-auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa.