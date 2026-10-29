Delhi set record for highest total in domestic Women's T20s
What's the story
The Delhi women's cricket team has set a new record for the highest total in domestic T20 matches. They scored a staggering 262 against Hyderabad in Pune during the Senior Women's T20 Trophy. The previous record was held by Goa, which had posted a score of 257/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2019/20 season. According to Cricinfo, Delhi's total is now the 11th-highest overall in women's T20s.
Stellar performance
Tanisha Singh's blistering century powers Delhi to record total
The star of the match was Delhi's opening batter Tanisha Singh, who scored a blistering 119 off just 47 balls. Her innings included 25 fours and a six.
Despite losing her opening partner Vanshika Lila early on, Tanisha formed a massive partnership with India international Priya Punia for the second wicket.
The duo added an explosive 160 in just 66 balls, taking Delhi past the 175-run mark.
Information
Tanisha's record century
According to Cricinfo, Tanisha's 38-ball ton became the joint third-quickest in women's T20s, behind Kiran Navgire (34 balls) and Sophie Devine (36). She shares the record with Deandra Dottin, who scored a 38-ball century against South Africa in 2010.
Team effort
Hyderabad bowlers struggle as Delhi pile on runs
After Tanisha's dismissal, cameos from Nazma Khan and Deeksha Sharma, along with captain Soni Yadav's 15, helped Delhi reach their record total.
Hyderabad's Vanka Pooja was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets for 32 runs in her four overs.
According to Cricinfo, the rest of the Hyderabad bowling attack struggled as they conceded at least 11 runs per over.
Match outcome
Trisha's efforts in vain as Hyderabad lose by 108 runs
In the chase, Hyderabad's opener Trisha provided a strong start with her 80 runs off 52 balls.
However, the rest of the team failed to keep up with Delhi's scoring rate.
Only captain Pranavi Chandra managed to cross the 20-run mark as Hyderabad ended their innings at 154/8, losing by a massive margin of 108 runs.