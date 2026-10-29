Delhi set record for highest total in domestic Women's T20s

The star of the match was Delhi's opening batter Tanisha Singh, who scored a blistering 119 off just 47 balls. Her innings included 25 fours and a six.

Despite losing her opening partner Vanshika Lila early on, Tanisha formed a massive partnership with India international Priya Punia for the second wicket.

The duo added an explosive 160 in just 66 balls, taking Delhi past the 175-run mark.