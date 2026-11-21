India were 159/1 (39 overs) at the start of play on Day 3. Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier put them in the driving seat with a 130-run partnership.

Padikkal, who resumed on 16, looked solid and completed his half-century off 98 balls before lunch.

Kyle Jamieson finally broke the stand in the 83rd over, dismissing Padikkal for 80 (175). He hammered 10 fours.