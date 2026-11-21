Devdutt Padikkal scores fifty in maiden Test in New Zealand
What's the story
Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal continues to prove his mettle at No. 3 in Tests. Padikkal strengthened the visitors in the first innings of the ongoing 1st Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve. The left-handed batter added a 165-run stand with KL Rahul after New Zealand scored 368. This was Padikkal's maiden Test innings in the nation. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Padikkal's defiant knock in Wellington
India were 159/1 (39 overs) at the start of play on Day 3. Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier put them in the driving seat with a 130-run partnership.
Padikkal, who resumed on 16, looked solid and completed his half-century off 98 balls before lunch.
Kyle Jamieson finally broke the stand in the 83rd over, dismissing Padikkal for 80 (175). He hammered 10 fours.
Numbers
Padikkal shining at No. 3
Padikkal has been proving his worth at No. 3.
Although he made his debut in 2024, his breakthrough came in the Sri Lanka series earlier this year, where he replaced Sai Sudharsan.
With two half-centuries and tons (5 Tests and 7 innings), Padikkal has raced to 498 runs from five Tests at a remarkable average of 71.14.