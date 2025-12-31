VHT: Devdutt Padikkal slams his third ton in four matches

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal has been on a roll in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . Padikkal reached three figures for the third time this edition, this time against Puducherry at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad. The left-handed batter added a 228-run opening stand with skipper Mayank Agarwal, who also completed his century. Padikkal's previous tons came against Kerala and Jharkhand.

Knock Padikkal slams defiant ton Karnataka dominated the proceedings after electing to bat first against Puducherry. They saw a 228-run opening partnership between Mayank and Padikkal, which lasted nearly 38 overs. Jayant Yadav finally dismissed Padikkal to give Puducherry their opening blow. The latter departed for 113 off 116 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 97.41).

Information Three tons in last four matches As mentioned, Mayank now has three tons in his last four List A matches. The Karnataka batter started his Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a 147-run knock against Jharkhand. He then scored a match-winning 124 against Kerala.