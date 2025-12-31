VHT: Devdutt Padikkal slams his third ton in four matches
What's the story
Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal has been on a roll in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Padikkal reached three figures for the third time this edition, this time against Puducherry at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad. The left-handed batter added a 228-run opening stand with skipper Mayank Agarwal, who also completed his century. Padikkal's previous tons came against Kerala and Jharkhand.
Knock
Padikkal slams defiant ton
Karnataka dominated the proceedings after electing to bat first against Puducherry. They saw a 228-run opening partnership between Mayank and Padikkal, which lasted nearly 38 overs. Jayant Yadav finally dismissed Padikkal to give Puducherry their opening blow. The latter departed for 113 off 116 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 97.41).
Information
Three tons in last four matches
As mentioned, Mayank now has three tons in his last four List A matches. The Karnataka batter started his Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a 147-run knock against Jharkhand. He then scored a match-winning 124 against Kerala.
Stats
A look at his stats
According to ESPNcricinfo, this was Padikkal's 12th ton in List A cricket. His conversion rate is excellent as he has 12 half-centuries. The left-handed batter now has 2,477 runs from just 37 List matches at an astronomical average of 81-plus. He has a strike rate of more than 90. Each of Padikkal's 12 tons has come in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.