Padikkal opens up on Test comeback, batting at No. 3
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal, the Indian cricketer who made a successful Test comeback against Sri Lanka, has opened up about his experience. He was excited to learn that he would be part of the series after an impressive domestic season with Karnataka and a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) back-to-back IPL title triumphs. In the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which India won 1-0, Padikkal stepped up in the absence of No. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan due to injury.
Series impact
Test opportunities require hard work: Padikkal
Padikkal shone in the Test series, scoring 328 runs in three innings at a staggering average of over 109.
He also scored two centuries, with a best score of 167.
Speaking to JioStar, he said that Test opportunities are hard to come by and require consistent hard work and preparation.
"Definitely, I was looking forward to it," he said, while adding that "it takes a lot of hard work to make sure that you are continuing to improve yourself."
Career stage
I felt like I was at the best stage
Padikkal was excited to learn at the start of the series that he would be playing.
He said he felt like he was at the best stage of his career in terms of batting.
"The fact that I was told at the start of the series that I was going to be playing was really exciting," he said, adding that "I felt like, personally, I was at the best stage of my career in terms of the way I was batting."
Player mindset
It doesn't matter what position I'm batting at: Padikkal
Padikkal spoke about batting at No. 3 for India, a position previously held by Test greats like Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara.
He said his focus is on contributing to the team rather than comparisons with former players.
"At the end of the day, it's about going out there and batting," he said, adding that "It doesn't matter what position I'm batting at; I'm trying to contribute to the side."
Learning from legends
I've had a lot of conversations with Rahul Dravid: Padikkal
Padikkal revealed he has had several conversations with former India head coach Rahul Dravid about batting in Test cricket and the importance of spending long periods at the crease.
"Obviously, I've had a lot of conversations with him over the years in terms of batting and what it takes to really spend long hours out there," Padikkal said.
He added these discussions helped him have clarity about his plans regardless of the position he was batting at.