Padikkal opens up on Test comeback, batting at No. 3

Padikkal shone in the Test series, scoring 328 runs in three innings at a staggering average of over 109.

He also scored two centuries, with a best score of 167.

Speaking to JioStar, he said that Test opportunities are hard to come by and require consistent hard work and preparation.

"Definitely, I was looking forward to it," he said, while adding that "it takes a lot of hard work to make sure that you are continuing to improve yourself."