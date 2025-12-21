Devon Conway scripts history with twin Test centuries: Details here 

Star New Zealand opener Devon Conway has made history by becoming the first player from his country to score a double-century and a century in the same Test match. The remarkable achievement came during the third and final Test against West Indies at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Conway reached his hundred in the third innings just before tea on Day 4 of the match. The southpaw recorded scores worth 227 and 100 in the game.

Milestone achievement Conway's historic feat Conway's second innings century came on the back of an impressive first innings knock of 227 runs. With this, he became the first New Zealander and only the 10th player in history to score a double-century and century in the same Test match. The 34-year-old now joins an elite list that includes legends like Brian Lara, Graham Gooch, Kumar Sangakkara, Marnus Labuschagne, and Shubman Gill.

Match status New Zealand's strong position in the match With Conway's historic innings, New Zealand reached tea on Day 4 at 192/0 with a lead of 347 runs and four sessions remaining. The Black Caps are leading the three-match series 1-0 after drawing in Christchurch and winning by nine wickets in Wellington. Notably, this was Conway's seventh Test century overall. Notably, Conway's 227 had powered NZ to a first-innings total of 575/8. The visitors fought well and managed 420/10 in response.

Partnerships Two massive stands with Latham Conway recorded 190-plus opening stands with his skipper Tom Latham in both innings. The first innings saw them record the second-highest opening partnership for New Zealand in Test cricket. Their 323 is only behind the 387-run stand between Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis against West Indies in Georgetown in 1972. They further added 192 runs in the third innings as Latham also scored twin tons in the game.

Elite list Conway joins these names Conway backed his 227 off 367 balls in the first innings with a fiery 100 off 139 deliveries. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw is now among seven NZ batters with twin hundreds in a Test match. Besides Latham, he has joined Glenn Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones, Peter Fulton, and Kane Williamson. Meanwhile, Latham and Conway marked the first instance of both opening batters recording twin centuries in a Test match.