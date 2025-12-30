Dissecting Dewald Brevis's recent slump in T20 cricket

Legendary South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has criticized young talent Dewald Brevis for his lack of game management. The criticism came after Brevis's underwhelming performance in a recent SA20 match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where the batter could only manage a five-ball 12. Gibbs took to X and questioned what coaches are telling the young batter, considering he has played plenty of T20 matches. On this note, we dissect Brevis's recent slump in T20 cricket.

Run Poor run in SA20 2025-26 Brevis was the most expensive player in the SA20 2025-26 auction, having bagged a hefty R16.5 million from Pretoria Capitals. However, his performances with the bat have been below average. While he was dismissed for six in his team's opener against Joburg Super Kings, his next outing saw him score just 12. Brevis, who is known for his aggressive batting, has come under the scanner for playing 'rash and irresponsible' shots.

Poor form Solitary 30-plus score in last seven innings Such has been Brevis's misery that he has crossed the 30-run mark just once in his last seven T20 outings. His preceding assignment before the SA20 was the five-match away T20I series against India. Brevis was guilty of throwing away his starts as his scores in the series were 29, 22, 14, 2, and 31. In fact, the batter has crossed the 40-run mark just once in his last 10 outings across all formats of cricket.