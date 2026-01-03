Dhruv Jurel averages 94.75 in VHT 2025-26 season: Key stats

Dhruv Jurel stood out for Uttar Pradesh once again in Round 5 of their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 clash versus Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday. Jurel's fine 55 helped UP post a score of 322/5 in this 48-over a side contest. Priyam Garg and Sameer Rizvi also hit fifties. In response, J&K were restricted to 264/8 in 48 overs. Here are further details.

Information Another superb knock from Jurel's willow Jurel walked out to bat when his side was reduced to 43/1 and soon UP were 43/2. Priyam Garg joined Jurel and the duo was part of a 114-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Auqib Nabi finaly broke the stand by dismissing Jurel.

Runs Jurel is the 6th-highest scorer in VHT 2025-26 Jurel has been in top form in the ongoing VHT 2025-26 season. From 5 matches, he has now recorded 4 fifty-plus scores. His tally includes three fifties and a ton. Jurel's 55 was laced with 7 fours. He faced 62 balls. He has now raced to 379 runs this season at 94.75. His strike rate is 127.60.