Here's how Virat Kohli revolutionized Test cricket
What's the story
Although it has been more than a year since Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, his name continues to pop up when the legacy of the format is discussed. One of the most celebrated cricketers of his generation, Kohli had announced his Test retirement ahead of the England tour last year. Here we look at his role in the revolution of the format.
Captaincy
When captain Kohli announced himself in style
Kohli had a disastrous 2014 away Test series against England, where he managed just 134 runs across 10 innings.
India's next Test assignment was the away series against Australia, and MS Dhoni, India's then Test skipper, was unavailable for the opener.
Hence, Kohli's maiden Test as captain came in severely challenging circumstances.
Amid the heat, Kohli scored not one but twin tons in Adelaide, including a 141 in the fourth innings,
He nearly led India to a famous run chase of 364, but the visitors ultimately fell short.
The Kohli way
When going gets tough, the tough gets going
Though India lost the aforementioned Australia series 0-2, Kohli's four tons across as many games showcased his ability to shine against the odds.
Notably, Dhoni retired from Test cricket midway through the series as Kohli got the full-time charge.
It was the start of a new era, where fear took the backseat, and boldness came to the fore.
Mindset shift
Redefining India's competitive spirit
Kohli was certainly the driving force behind a major shift in the Test team's mindset.
Earlier, there was a sense of respectful submission, especially while playing overseas.
But under Kohli's leadership, India became not just competitive abroad but expected to win.
His innings were more than just runs; they were statements that reflected his abilities and determination as a player.
Lasting impact
Legacy beyond numbers
Kohli is arguably the most influential figure in Indian cricket history, not just because of his performance but also because he changed mindsets.
In the 2018 Johannesburg Test against South Africa, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis wanted the game to be called off due to the 'dangerous' nature of the pitch.
However, Kohli insisted on continuing despite his team being 0-2 down.
India later won the game by 63 runs. This triumph was another statement of Kohli's mindset.
Blueprint
Blueprint for modern Indian cricketers
Kohli's mental grit was astonishing to say the least. He would come back stronger after every setback, be it personal or professional.
One of the major factors behind his success was his willingness to revamp everything from diet to training and mindset.
This transformation made him the blueprint for modern Indian cricketers - relentlessly professional, obsessively fit, and mentally ironclad.
Under him, India also built a threatening pace attack for overseas Tests.
Stats
Most wins as Indian Test captain
Kohli led India in 68 Tests - the most by an Indian skipper.
He owns 40 wins, 17 defeats and 11 draws as skipper.
Kohli scored 5,864 runs as Team India captain. He averaged 54.80 with 20 tons and 18 fifties.
He led from 2014-2022. Rohit Sharma took over the reins from him thereafter.
In 2019, Kohli became the first Asian skipper to win a Test series in Australia (2-1).
Under him, India won one Test in South Africa and three in England.
Career
Here are his numbers
Kohli featured in 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85. He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt.
"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on," he had said while announcing his retirement in an emotional Instagram post.
"It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life...I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile."