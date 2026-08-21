Here's how Virat Kohli revolutionized Test cricket

Kohli had a disastrous 2014 away Test series against England, where he managed just 134 runs across 10 innings.

India's next Test assignment was the away series against Australia, and MS Dhoni, India's then Test skipper, was unavailable for the opener.

Hence, Kohli's maiden Test as captain came in severely challenging circumstances.

Amid the heat, Kohli scored not one but twin tons in Adelaide, including a 141 in the fourth innings,

He nearly led India to a famous run chase of 364, but the visitors ultimately fell short.